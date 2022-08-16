Less than 24 hours after clashes broke out in Karnataka's Shivamogga, the state police arrested four people in connection with the violence. On August 15, when the nation observed its 76th Independence day, violence erupted between two groups in Shivamogga over the installation Veer Savarkar's flex at Ameer Ahmed circle.

During the ruckus, a youth was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of the city. The victim, identified as Prem Singh, is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

Speaking to Republic, ADGP Law & Order, Alok Kumar confirmed that four people have been arrested in connection with the violence and stringent action will be taken against them. He also stated that the police will investigate the possible involvement of any organisation behind the incident.

In the wake of the incident, Karnataka Police has imposed Section 144 in parts of the Shivamogga district, and shops have downed their shutters. Shivamogga District Collector R Selvamani ordered prohibitory orders in the city and in Bhadravathi till August 18 to maintain the law and order situation. Schools and colleges will also remain closed in the town limits till Tuesday. A team of Rapid Action Force also took out a march in the city on Tuesday.

On Monday night, Karnataka Home minister Araga Gyanendra visited the Megan Hospital in Shivamogga to inquire about the victim's health condition. The minister also met Prem Singh's parents and enquired about the incident. Condemning the violence, Gyanendra assured that the culprits will be brought to book at the earliest.

What was the row over Savarkar's poster?

As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, a right-wing group had tried to install Savarkar's flex to the high mast light pole at the Ameer Ahmed circle. Another group objected to this and demanded to install Tipu Sultan's poster.

As the situation turned adverse, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Authorities also deployed additional forces in the area. Subsequently, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the entire district on August 15.