Karnataka: 4th FIR Registered Against 60 Congress Workers For Violating COVID Norms

4th FIR has been registered against 60 Karnataka Congress leaders for flouting COVID-19 norms by participating in padayatra on Wednesday. This time the FIR has been filed at Ramnagar rural police station. A 3rd report was filed against 64 Congress leaders including state party president DK Shivakumar at the Kanakapura Town Police station and prior to this, two FIRs were already registered against the Congress leaders and workers at the Sathanoor police station on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

The FIR action was taken as the state has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases. The state government had also urged the opposition party to call off the padayatra but the Congress remained in a "defiant and denial" state as described by BJP leader Malavika Avinash. Tensions escalated after DK Shivakumar repeatedly flouted the virus norms despite reporting symptoms and refusing to get tested.

COVID-19 restrictions in Karnataka

To curb the rising spread, the Karnataka govt has imposed a weekend curfew from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, January 10 in the entire state and issued a fresh set of COVID guidelines. Theatres, malls, pubs & bars are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, no gatherings allowed at public places. Schools in Bengaluru, apart from 10th and 12th standards to be shut down for two weeks from 6th January. All offices will function 5 days a week from Monday to Friday and marriage functions are allowed to be attended by 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

DK Shivakumar slams weekend curfew in Karnataka

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (DKS) on January 7 condemned the state govt for imposing a weekend curfew. Claiming that there is 'no COVID' in the state, DKS told reporters that BJP was doing all efforts to scuttle his padayatra to expedite the Mekedatu reservoir project.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "The state government is not talking scientifically about the Covid Weekend Curfew, but rather politically. The state's Positivity Rate (TPR) was 3.95 percent and the government has said it would announce the lockdown if it reaches 5. Lockdown was announced last year when the positivity rate reached 32.89%".

Karnataka COVID-19 update

With yet another spike, Karnataka on Wednesday registered 21,390 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 10 fatalities, taking the tally to 30,99,519 and the death toll to 38,389. The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December and had reported 14,473 new infections yesterday. Of the new cases on Wednesday, 15,617 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 874 people being discharged and 6 deaths.