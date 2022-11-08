Karnataka AAP VP Bhaskar Rao Denies Conman's Claim; 'Know Arvind Kejriwal Since 2016'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Karnataka AAP vice president Bhaskar Rao denied the claims made by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in his letter to Delhi LG VX Saxena. While the 1990-batch IPS officer resigned from service during his stint as the Additional Director General of Police (Railways) in September 2021, he joined AAP in April this year after the government accepted his resignation. Maintaining that he didn't know Chandrasekhar apart from the media reportage about him, Rao also denied the contention that the former played a role in his entry into the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

AAP leader Bhaskar Rao remarked, "I am appalled that a person who is a conman serving a sentence in jail is being given so much of importance in media. I know Arvind Kejriwal from 2016 onwards and spoke to him directly. So there is no person in between who is responsible for introducing me. As Commissioner of Police, Bangalore City or any other assignment I have held, I have never known this person whom I have only heard in the media by the name Sukesh Chandrasekhar that he has been conning a lot of people and now he is in Tihar jail."

"I saw that letter. He makes a lot of references which are absolutely far from truth. He drags the name of family over there. My children have got nothing to do with the film world. Nor my daughter's name is what it has been mentioned. My children are hardworking. They are low-profile and they are doing national service in their own capacity wherever they are located," the former Bengaluru Police Commissioner added.

Here is the conman's claim

Penning a letter to the Delhi LG on November 4, Sukesh Chandrasekhar claimed, "I introduced Bhaskar Rao, ex-Commission of Police, Bangalore to Kejriwal who was looking to join politics after his police stint as Bhaskar Rao is known to me as his daughter Rania Rao was a close friend of mine since school days in Bangalore. And thereafter as she was in Mumbai for her film career, I took care of her there too as a family. After my introduction of Rao to Kejriwal in 2016, recently thereafter Rao was made head of AAP in Karnataka, which was because of me, and they are all one now."