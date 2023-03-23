Karnataka: Ahead Of Elections, Freebies Politics On The Rise; Cash, Gifts & Gold Seized

At a time when the circulation of freebies is on the rise in poll-bound-Karnataka, the state police seized cash, gifts and gold from four different locations, Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, and Gadag.

Raids were conducted in around 11 to 13 districts of Karnataka and the cash, gifts and gold that were seized allegedly amount to over Rs 10 to 12 crore.

A team of Chikkamagaluru police had gone on to raid under the supervision of SP Huma Prashanth where they found two people along with one of the carriers with over 9 kilograms of gold which is valued at over Rs 2.30 crore. The police officials also seized loose cash amounting to Rs 5 to 7 lakh. The team had received a credible tip.

A case has been registered against two people, one of the prime accused in this particular case goes by the name of Mustafa Yousuf.

A case has already been registered against him and the police are also looking at whether there is any sort of affiliation between him and any other political parties in Karnataka and a detailed investigation is currently underway.

Seizure from Karnataka police in Gadag

In another seizure from Gadag, the northern part of Karnataka, Rs 15 lakh was seized in a four-wheeler and the driver has also been taken under custody.

It was later learned that the sum of money that was seized belonged to a businessman and now the person has been detained. A case has been also been registered with a magistrate court into the matter.

Truck loaded with sarees and cash seized in Kalaburagi

In Kalburagi, a truck loaded with sarees along with cash was found at the Jewargi checkpost in the northern part of Karnataka. Wrapped in the sarees were photos of many people but they were not associated with any political parties.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar said, "Around Rs 1.90 crore unaccounted cash seized at Checkposts in Kalaburagi district out of which Rs 1.40 crore seized at Kinni Sadak checkpost and Rs 50 lakhs seized at Jewargi checkpost. Ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka, Kalaburagi district administration had set up 42 check posts in the district."

Karntaka BJP leader speaks to Republic

Karnataka BJP leader Prakash.S spoke exclusively to Republic and said that he welcomes the action taken by the state police.

He said, "Police are seizing whatever the illegal gifts. This was going on for a long time and now police have woken up. They are raiding where these things are stored and seizing them."

He added, "I welcome the development, they should intensify it because very shortly the elections will be declared and this precedent of giving freebies must be ended."