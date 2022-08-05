Karnataka: Amit Shah Discusses Praveen Nettaru's Murder During Meeting With CM Bommai

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Karnataka on August 4 and held a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the killing of BJP youth activist Praveen Nettaru and the consequent anger among party workers were among the issues discussed during the meeting. The anger among BJP youth wing leaders following the death of Nettaru was also brought up at the meeting.

Earlier, BJP’s youth wing workers had held protests outside state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s residence demanding a ban on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and organisations linked to it. As per sources, some workers also resigned from the saffron party in order to demand strictest possible action against the culprits.

On July 29, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in his first reaction had asured that quick actions just like the Uttar Pradesh model will be taken in the matter, and whoever is behind the killings will be punished accordingly.

Speaking to the media, CM Bommai said, "Swift actions will be taken on the three cases. I cannot explain anything in detail at this moment." CM Bommai added, "As and when required, whatever is necessary within the frame of law, we will take all the necessary actions following the UP Model or the Karnataka model."

Karnataka BJP worker murder

Last month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified persons in Karnataka's Bellare. Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop in Bellare was attacked by Kerala-registered bike-borne assailants with a machete when he was returning home after completing his business for the day. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but before the doctors could attend to him, he succumbed to his injuries. Following his murder, tension prevailed in several areas in Dakshina Kannada, with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge being reported.

Another murder came up from the coastal region of Karnataka where Mohammed Fazil, a 23-year-old was stabbed and killed outside a textile shop at Surathkal on the outskirts of Mangalore by a group of unidentified assailants. Apart from Fazil and Nettaru, B Masood, an 18-year-old boy, was killed in a road rage case in the Kalanja village of Sullia taluk on July 20.

