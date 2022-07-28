Karnataka: Anti-Vokkaliga Face Of Congress Leader Siddaramaiah Surfaces On Social Media

Congress leader Siddaramaiah is gradually being perceived as going against the Vokkaliga community. All this despite staying at his close aide Mariswami’s (a Vokkaliga) house in Mysuru. Social media has been flooded with memes in recent days recollecting the time when Siddaramaiah was the Deputy CM and then chairman of the coordination committee of the JDS-Congress coalition government.

He quit the Janata Dal (Secular) in 2005 and was seen as betraying former PM HD Devegowda. He grew to be an Ahinda leader fighting for the rights of minorities and OBCs. Former CM SM Krishna later left the Congress party. Actor-politician Ambareesh was seen as being sidelined; and finally, Congress’ Kimmane Ratnakar was replaced by Tanveer Sait. All three are Vokkaliga leaders and the memes portray Siddharamaiah as being anti-Vokkaliga.

Memes over Siddaramaiah surface on social media

During the JDS-Congress coalition, HD Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar were at the helm. It was seen as a Vokkaliga government, but legislators soon jumped ship reportedly masterminded by Siddharamaiah.

HD Kumaraswamy has time and again pointed to Siddharamaiah not taking too kindly to the former reigning as CM. The memes display how Siddaramaiah handed non-executive posts to bureaucrats, who he believed were associated with Devegowda and Kumaraswamy. The memes are doing the rounds in over 1000 social media handles.

It is also suggested that Siddharamaiah has been prodding MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan to speak against DK Shivakumar.

Sources say that the party is set to take action once Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday celebrations are done.