Karnataka Assembly & Council Sessions To Begin From Sept 21, Govt Ready To Take On Oppn

Karnataka Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation JC Madhuswamy has announced that the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council Sessions will be held between September 21 and 30. Madhuswamy has stated that the government will answer all the queries raised by the Opposition parties in the assembly. He also highlighted that the ruling party has asked the Opposition to probe the 'baseless allegations' levelled against the government.

"Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council Sessions will be held between 21-30 September 2020. Opposition parties are ready to attack the state government over the issues of APMC Amendment Act and Land Reform Act," Madhuswamy told ANI on Thursday.

State govt to withdraw 62 cases

The Minister of Law also informed that the state cabinet has decided to withdraw 62 cases. He added that these cases were not related to the Bengaluru violence incident and were instead from the year 2015 and 2016. "It is a routine affair of the government, we keep withdrawing cases where they have fought for some genuine reason," he said.

Reacting to the alleged role of SDPI in the August 11 Bengaluru violence, Madhuswamy said that the state government will take an 'appropriate action' under the law. While the Law Minister refrained from confirming if the government was going to ban SDPI, he stated that if required the state will recommend the case to the Centre and seek their guidance. Madhuswamy's comments fall in line with Karanataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai's statement regarding the same on Thursday. According to the Karnataka Home Minister, CM BS Yediyurappa would first talk to the Centre following which action pertaining to banning of SDPI and PFI shall be taken. Bommai stressed that banning an organization was a meticulous job.

"At present, we will estimate the loss and say that it has to be compensated from those who are instrumental in this activity," Madhuswamy concluded.

