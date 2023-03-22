Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: MLC Baburao Chinchansur Quits BJP, Joins Congress

Ahead of the crucial Karnataka Assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Baburao Chinchansur joined Congress on Wednesday in presence of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) DK Shivakumar. The development came after Chinchansur submitted his resignation to Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on March 20.

According to sources, Chinchansur tendered his resignation after he was denied a ticket from the Gurmitkal constituency by the BJP for the upcoming polls scheduled for May this year in Karnataka.

Former BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur joins Congress in the presence of Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, in Bengaluru https://t.co/tirFYQV0gl pic.twitter.com/CH58aYH6eo — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

Baburao Chinchansur's resignation came days after sitting MLC Puttanna resigned from BJP and joined Congress on March 9. Puttanna’s resignation from the primary membership of the saffron party was seen as a massive setback for the BJP as the party is again eying to rule the state. Notably, Puttanna joined Congress alleging a large scale corruption in the Karnataka government.

Who is Baburao Chinchansur?

Baburao Chinchansur is considered to be one of the prominent leaders of the Koli-Kabbaliga community in the Kalyana region of Karnataka. He joined BJP in 2018 after jumping ship from the Congress party. His resignation is seen as a setback for the ruling party as he was one of the key leaders who played a leading role in defeating Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

As the tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is coming to an end on May 24, 2023, the elections in the state are scheduled to be held before May 2023. However, the Election Commission has yet not revealed an official date for the elections.

The previous Assembly polls were held in May 2018, a coalition of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress was formed with HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister of the state. However, in a dramatic turn of events in 2019, the government collapsed. Subsequently, BJP formed the government with BS Yediyurappa as Chief Minister, but he also resigned on July 26, 2021. Following the developments, Basavaraj Bommai took over as Chief Minister on July 28, 2021.