Karnataka Assembly Polls: Owaisi Slams 'silent' Congress, JDS On Muslim Quota's Removal

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a sharp attack on Congress and JDS for remaining silent on scrapping the Muslim quota from Karnataka. Taking to Twitter, AIMIM Chief questioned Congress and JDS over their stand on the matter, Owaisi accused the state government of redistributing the quota to Vokkaliggas and Lingayats, who are believed to be dominant castes of the state.

Qwaisi said it has been a day since the BJP-led state government removed the 4% quota for poor Muslims and both Congress & JDS are silent on the matter. "It’s been a day since Karnataka BJP scrapped 4% quota for poor Muslims. It was redistributed to Vokkaliggas & Lingayats who are dominant forward castes. They also already had quota. BJP’s Muslim hatred is well known. But Congress & JDS are also silent. What’s their stand?," tweeted Owaisi.

Owaisi slams JDS, Cong over their 'silence' on the removal of 4% quota from Muslims

Bommai govt squashes 4% Muslim Quota

The BJP-ruled Karnataka government made some notable changes to the state's reservation quota, removing the 4% allocation for Muslims. During a cabinet meeting that was held on Friday (March 24), CM Basavaraj Bommai increased the reservation quota from 50 per cent to 56 per cent and scrapped the 4 per cent OBC reservation for Muslims. According to the state's decision now, Muslims will be moved to the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

It is significant to mention here that with the latest change in the state reservation quota, Muslims in Karnataka are now left with no other option than to compete with the EWS quota, which has Brahmins, Vysyas, Mudaliyars, Jains, and others.

While speaking to the media after the meeting, CM Bommai said the quota of religious minorities will be scrapped and brought under the 10% pool of the Economic Weaker Section group without any change in the condition. The Centre gave 10% to people falling under the EWS quota. Further, the state government has announced that a 4% quota of Muslims will now be given to be distributed among Vokkaligas and Lingayats, with 2% each.

"The four percent (reservation for minorities) will be divided into two between 2C and 2D. The four percent reservation for the Vokkaligas and others will be enhanced to six percent, and Veerashaiva Panchamasali and others (Lingayats), who were getting five percent reservation, will now get seven percent," the chief minister said.

