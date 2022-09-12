Karnataka Assembly Set For Stormy Session Amid Corruption Charges By Oppn & Rain Havoc

The ten-day monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature, which will begin at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday, is expected to be turbulent as opposition parties have geared up to corner the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government on a number of issues, including allegations of corruption, purported scams, inclement weather, and infrastructure woes.

The session, which will go on till September 23, is significant as it has come at a time when political parties have begun preparations for the Assembly polls, which are anticipated to take place in March-April of next year.

The opposition parties in the House are likely to bring up the renewed 40% commission charge by the state contractors association in public works, specifically naming minister Munirathna, as well as corruption allegations in education and other departments to target and further embarrass the government.

Opposition parties set to corner BJP govt on a number of issues

Bengaluru's infrastructure issues were made evident by the havoc wreaked by recent torrential rains and floods, which destroyed homes and disrupted normal life in various parts of the city, as well as claims that "Brand Bengaluru" has suffered with the city's renowned IT industry bearing the brunt, are likely to serve as important ammunition for the opposition against the government, amid palpable public outrage.

Additionally, the session is likely to focus heavily on the damage brought on by rain and flooding in various areas of the state since June, which resulted in significant losses of life, crops, and property, as well as any alleged delays on the part of the government in responding to their concerns and helping those affected.

According to PTI, the leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah has already stated that he will bring up all of these concerns on the Assembly floor and seek clarification from the government.

He has also demanded a white paper regarding the clearing of encroachments and infrastructural worries of Bengaluru city, according to PTI.

Bommai govt gearing up to counter the opposition

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government seems to be prepared to counter the opposition by bringing up a number of purported frauds that allegedly occurred during their, particularly Congress', tenure.

The government is likely to seek evidence regarding a 40 percent commission against the administration and try to refute it by characterizing the allegations as baseless and a conspiracy on part of the Congress while citing Minister Munirathna's defamation lawsuit against the contractors' association.

As the treasury benches plan to introduce several new bills, including the one recently mentioned by CM Bommai regarding managing Bengaluru's traffic, the state government may also come under scrutiny on a number of issues relating to central schemes and projects, the demand for reservation by some communities, and the delay in holding Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections, among others.

Session likely to witness election for a new Chairman in the Legislative Council

Following the end of Basavaraj Horatti's tenure as MLC, the session is also likely to witness election for a new Chairman in the Legislative Council. Notably, he has been re-elected as MLC for a record eighth term, this time from the BJP. Following his exit as Chairman, senior BJP MLC Raghunath Rao Malkapure has been officiating as the pro-tem Chairman.

With elections fast approaching, both the treasury and opposition benches are likely to strongly project their stances on public causes and issues inside the House during the session. They are also preparing for state-wide rallies, marches, and events outside, to highlight and improve their visibility on public issues..