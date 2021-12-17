Karnataka Assembly Shocker: List Of ‘sexist’ Remarks By Politicians Amid Ramesh Kumar Row

As the former Karnataka Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar passed a sexist comment at the Assembly on Wednesday saying that "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it," the country was reminded of similar other instances from the past where other politicians had passed sexist remarks and even trivialised henious crimes like rape.

Other politicians in the past who trivialised rape or passed sexist comments

Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav during 2014 General Election campaign:

"So, now they will be hanged for rape? But they are just boys. Mistakes happen."

JDU leader Sharad Yadav in Rajya Sabha:

"There are a lot of dark skinned Indian men. But South Indian women, how beautiful they are and their bodies. We don't have it and they also know it well."

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's 2019 Lok Sabha remark at a woman MP:

"I wish to keep staring at you so much that you ultimately will have to ask me to move away."

Congress Leader passes shocking comment on rape

The distasteful comment by the Congress leader came when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly. In response to the demand, Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri asked as to how he could run the Session if time was allotted to everyone. Telling members to take the decision on their own, he looked at former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let's enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way."

Replying to the Speaker, Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar stood up and said, "There is a saying, when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it."

Instead of opposing the offensive remark, the Karnataka Assembly Speaker and members of the Legislative Assembly were heard bursting into laughter.

KR Ramesh Kumar - Repeat offender

It should be mentioned here that this is not the first time that KR Ramesh Kumar has passed such a disdainful comment. When he was the speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, Kumar had compared himself to a rape survivor. The Congress leader's comment came after his name emerged in a controversial audio clip between BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa and other senior leaders who mentioned how he had allegedly taken a Rs 50 crore bribe from the party.

Making an insensitive joke of a rape survivor being raped again and again when cross-examined in the court of law, he had said, "I feel like a rape victim." Later when women legislators protested against the insensitive statement, Kumar tendered an apology.The Karnataka Assembly Session is being conducted at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi from December 13 to 24, 2021.

Image: PTI