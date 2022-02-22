Karnataka Assembly Speaker Slams Congress For Raising Anti-RSS Slogans; Adjourns House

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Monday admonished Congress MLAs for shouting anti-RSS slogans in the House, citing that RSS has nothing to do with the political discourse and that such slogans shall not be allowed in the Assembly. The Congress MLAs were protesting in the house, demanding state Minister K S Eshwarappa’s sacking over his 'saffron flag' remark. Following this, the Assembly was adjourned till Tuesday. The row was triggered after Eshwarappa had suggested that India's tricolour could get replaced by a saffron flag after 100 to 200 years.

'RSS a nationalist organisation, won't allow such slogans': Speaker

“Why are you unnecessarily dragging the RSS into this? How is the RSS connected? Don’t drag RSS again and again,” Assembly Speaker Kageri stated amid the demonstration by the Congress MLAs.

Before adjourning the Assembly to meet on Tuesday, the Assembly Speaker further stated, "RSS a nationalist organisation involved in organizing Hindu society to make country strong; should join hands with RSS in its efforts. You're shouting anti-RSS slogans in Assembly that has no relevance to your political discourse. Won't allow using Assembly to shout such slogans."

On February 17, the state Congress legislators were even seen grabbing blankets and spending the night inside the Assembly in protest against the minister. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has called for sedition charges to be slapped against Eshwarappa.

KS Eshwarappa's controversial statement on 'Saffron National Flag'

Nearly two weeks ago, while addressing the media, Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa had highlighted as to how in the days of Lord Rama and Maruthi, chariots had saffron flags and added that there was no tricolour back then. "However, now it (tricolour) is fixed as our national flag, and it should be respected by every person who eats and dwells in this country, there is no question about it," the Karnataka Minister had said.

He had further added, "Discussions are today taking place in the country on 'Hindu vichar' and 'Hindutva'. People used to laugh at one point when we said Ram Mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya, aren't we constructing it now? In the same way sometime in the future, after 100 or 200 or 500 years, Bhagwa dhwaj may become the national flag. I don't know. We are the people who hoist the saffron flag, not today some time in the future Hindu dharma will come to this country at that time we will host it on the Red Fort."