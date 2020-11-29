Karnataka Assembly To Discuss 'One Nation, One Election' During Winter Session

The Winter Session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will take up a discussion on the 'One Nation, One Election' issue, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri announced on Saturday. The Assembly, which is convening on December 7 will take up the matter on the concluding days of the session from December 14-15.

The 'One Nation, One Election' idea had been pitched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week during the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference. During the session, PM Modi had remarked that elections every few months "hamper the developmental work" in the country adding that separate voter lists for different elections were a "waste of time and resources."

PM advocates 'One Nation, One Election'

Addressing the Kevadia Speakers’ Conference on November 26, PM Modi said, "There is one more subject which is very important which is of 'One Nation, One Election'. This isn't just an issue of deliberation but also the need of the country. Every few months, there are elections happening in some or the other states. It hampers the developmental work and all of you know about it. For this, we must think seriously and office-holders can lead deliberations on this. Only one voter list should be used for Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and other elections."

"We have to chalk out a path for this. Why're we wasting time and money on these lists? Now, everyone above the age of 18 is eligible to vote. Earlier there were a few changes but now everything is clear. The time for complete digitisation is here. The common man must have data for the functioning of every House and every House in the country should also have such data," he added.

(With Agency Inputs: PTI Image)