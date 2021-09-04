Karnataka: Belagavi District Cops Shower Flowers On Kittur BJP MLA; Video Goes Viral

In a video that has now gone viral on the social media platform, the police of Belagvi district of Karnataka is seen showering flowers on Kittur BJP MLA Mahanthesh Doddagouda on his birthday. The Belgavi police had met the MLA and his wife to wish him on his birthday, where they showered flowers on the couple.

Karnataka: Local police showering flowers on BJP MLA

Though this happened two days back, the visuals of police have gone viral on social media. Reacting to this, Belagavi SP Laxman Nimbargi has taken cognizance of the video and will examine it, taking appropriate action against the cops.

Amit Shah declares that CM Basavaraj Bommai will lead BJP in 2023 Karnataka polls

Earlier on September 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that Basavaraj Bommai will be the CM face of the party in the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka. In his maiden visit to Karnataka after Basavaraj Bommai took over the office, Amit Shah had asserted that those monitoring say that the BJP has strengthened its position in the state by roping him as the Chief Minister and exude hope that the party would come back to power by winning the Assembly election due in 2023, under him.

"Bommai has experience of running the government and leading a decent public life, and he being in the BJP for a very long time, I have full confidence that under his leadership the BJP will come back to power with the full mandate in 2023," Amit Shah had opined.

While heaping praises for the incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Amit Shah had also taken a moment to praise the former CM B S Yediyurappa. Amit Shah had said, "I am confident that Yediyurappa did not leave any stone unturned for the development of villages and farmers. If a new era of development has started in Karnataka, it happened in the BJP government during the tenure of Yediyurappa."

(Image: Republicworld.com)