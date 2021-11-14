Karnataka Bitcoin Scam: Min K Sudhakar Replies To Cong's Allegations; 'Nothing To Hide'

As the Bitcoin scam controversy mounts in Karnataka, the BJP leader and Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday responded to the allegations levelled by the opposition parties questioning the government’s probe in the matter, and said that the state government had nothing to conceal and the probe in the matter is going on.

K Sudhakar retorted to the claims made by the Congress leaders who have alleged the involvement of the influential officials in the scam and claimed that the state government has not disclosed complete information to the investigating agencies.

Bitcoin scam: K Sudhakar responds to Congress’s allegations

Sudhakar said to ANI, "This Govt has nothing to hide in this episode. The investigating team has shared all information with Interpol, ED, and CBI." He further added that the government will come out with the evidence soon and the allegations made by the opposition are baseless since they have nothing to hide. “We would like to conduct a thorough investigation. We don't want to hide any facts or protect anybody. We are the ones who ordered the investigation. The Government will come out with all the evidence soon,” he said.

Earlier in the day, to discuss the upheaval by the opposition in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sought views of the former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and discussed the ongoing situation with the experienced BJP leader. He also met the state BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and discussed the matter for more than an hour.

Congress questions state govt’s actions to probe Bitcoin scam

These meetings took place as Congress further lambasted the Chief Minister for allegedly failing to take adequate measures in the Bitcoin scam. After officials seized bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore from a city-based hacker, Srikrishna alias Sriki, who is also accused of hacking government portals and sourcing drugs through the dark web, and paying for them with cryptocurrency, Congress leaders have claimed that "influential politicians" are involved in the scam.

The scam might be far worse, according to the Congress party, because fraudulent transactions worth Rs 5,240 crore were made in just two days on December 1, 2020, and April 14, 2021. Sriki has been held in detention for more than 100 days on "one pretext or another," but no proper action has been taken against him, the Congress had alleged.

