Karnataka: BJP-Congress Face-off Imminent As Rallies Of Both Parties Set To Coincide

As the BJP and Congress are engaged in a war of words over Siddaramaiah’s statement on Veer Savarkar, both parties will cross paths on August 26, as they have scheduled rallies at the same venue and date. Coincidentally, BJP and Congress have organised congregations on the same date and venue on August 26.

BJP workers will gather for a Janajagruti rally on August 26 in Madikeri while the opposition Congress will hold a ‘Madikeri Chalo’ programme on the same day. Kodagu BJP president Robin Devaiah confirmed about holding the convention at the Gandhi maidan at 11 am on Friday, August 26, while former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah will also participate in a party programme at the same place.

BJP-Congress faceoff over Veer Savarkar

The development comes after Siddaramaiah’s statement wherein he questioned, "Why was Savarkar's poster put up in Muslim area?" after Veer Savarkar’s picture was used among those of other freedom fighters at the Independence Day celebration event in Shivamogga on August 15. The photo was later asked to be removed allegedly by a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader.

Siddaramaiah later alleged that eggs were thrown at him and black flags were shown during his Kodagu visit. The accused arrested by the Kushalnagar police was identified as Sampath. He later claimed to be from the Congress party and said that he was a supporter of former minister Jeevijaya.

Image: PTI, ANI