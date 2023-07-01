Karnataka BJP Cracks Whip On Leaders For Anti-party Statements

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, held a high committee meeting which was chaired by Karnataka party president Nalin Kumar Kateel and presided by BS Yediyurappa. Nalin Kumar Kateel said that all party leaders have been asked to adhere to discipline and work within the rules and regulations of the party. He announced that notices have been issued to 11 individuals for making controversial statements.

Of the 11 who were called for talks, five BJP leaders did not show up while seven appeared before the committee.

BJP leaders who appeared before the committee:

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Vijayapura MLA Pratap Simha, Mysuru-Kodagu MP, BJP Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister AS Patil Nadahalli, BJP leader Veeranna Charanthimath, BJP leader S Muniraju, Dasarahalli MLA Thammesh Gowda, BJP leader

Absentees

Renukacharya, BJP leader, former BJP MLA Ramesh Jigajinagi, BJP MP Murugesh Nirani, BJP leader, former minister Eshwar Singh Thakur, BJP leader Prabhu Chauhan, BJP MLA

“It has been decided to inquire into those who have indulged in anti-party activities during the election, and take disciplinary action. We have personally spoken to those who are making statements that have caused embarrassment to the party. Notices have been issued, and they have been clearly told not to make such statements in the future,” Kateel told reporters after the meeting.

Speaking to Republic, Kateel said, “The party has decided to inquire into those who have indulged in anti-party activities during the election and take disciplinary action. We have also spoken to those who have issued statements against the party and notices have been served to them. We have warned them that in future if such statements are made action will be taken against such individuals. We have served notice to 11 leaders."

BJP strongman and senior leader BS Yediyurappa said, “We conducted a meeting on anti-party statements being given by a few leaders in the party. We summoned a few of them and warned them not to give such statements. We have also decided that disciplinary action will be taken against them in the future if they repeat such acts."

BJP state disciplinary committee president Lingaraj Patil, said, “Only one notice has been issued by the state disciplinary committee. Our committee does not have the power to issue notices to sitting MLAs and MPs. It comes under the purview of the Central Disciplinary Committee. We have issued a notice to Renukacharya. He said he would come and inform us. If he doesn't come, we'll see what to do next."

BJP state general secretary Ravikumar said "The state president and BS Yediyurappa have instructed leaders not to speak in public. Prabhu Chauhan, Murugesh Nirani, Ishwar Singh Thakur, Ramesh Jigajinagi, and MP Renukacharya did not appear in today's meeting.”