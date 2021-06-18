Karnataka BJP Crisis: MLC Alleges 'Yediyurappa's Son Taking Kickbacks'; CM Denies Claims

Doubling down on his corruption allegations against Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra, BJP MLC H Vishwanath on Friday alleged that Vijayendra was taking 10% kickbacks in a Rs 20,000 crore Irrigation project. Stating that the state BJP vice-president had admitted to sending kickbacks to Central BJP leaders, Vishwanath said that BJP in-charge denied such claims when confronted by him. Calling for Yediyurappa to step down as CM, Vishwanath alleged that all ministers were unhappy with the CM, vouching for a 'true Lingayat leader' to replace the 78-year old CM.

BJP MLC: '10% kickbacks go to BJP Central leaders'

"Tender worth more than Rs 20,000 crores has been released. It has 10% kickbacks. They are not clearing any file without kickbacks. This is the system of Vijayendra. Is the govt working for contractors? This is a people's govt," said Vishwanath. The BJP MLC was one of the 16 leaders who had switched from JDS & Congress to form the Yediyurappa govt.

Lashing against Vijayendra, he said, "They (Vijayendra and others) are telling that we are sending money to Central leaders. I asked (Arun) Singh also directly "How much have you received from him?". He said no." When asked about his threat that Yediyurappa may go to prison due to his family, he added, "It may happen. If he continues, in the same way, it may happen. My demand is to change the leadership and put a Lingayat leader for next 22 months".

He concluded, "We are going into Assembly elections and then Parliamentary elections, before which all must be set right. It is the High Command's decision to change the CM. They will take an appropriate decision."

Rubbishing his claims, CM's political secretary MP Renukacharya said, "The tender is on the govt website. It's on a public platform. Vishwanath is making these statements because he didn't get a cabinet berth." Meanwhile, the Karnataka CM himself remained silent on the corruption allegations against his son. However, he said, "These are baseless allegations. Our irrigation secretary will clarify everything. They're simply making allegations. There's no political turmoil."

BJP assures 'Yediyurappa CM for next 2 yrs'

On Thursday, BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh maintained that he was happy with the functioning of the government in the state and ruled out holding discussions on the change of leadership. Countering Vishwanath's claims, Singh said that the MLC had only recently joined the BJP and was making such remarks as he did not know the party's ideologies. The 78-year old CM has stated that he will remain CM for 2 more years, after getting Delhi's assurance.

Rift in Karnataka cabinet

In January, days after reshuffling his cabinet, Yediyurappa reorganized some of the portfolios allocated to the seven newly inducted ministers after four cabinet ministers - JC Madhuswamy, MTB Nagaraja, K Sudhakar and K Gopalaiah complained of the reshuffled portfolios. Apart from JC Madhuswamy, the other three ministers recently jumped ship from Congress and JDS respectively - propping up the Yediyurappa government. After waiting for a year, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inducted seven legislators namely - MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar, CP Yogeshwar, Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, S Angara into his cabinet on January 13. Senior BJP ministers like Anand Singh, CC Patil, Kota Srinivas Poojari, Prabhu Chauhan, A Shivaram Hebbar too had to let go of several key ministries to the new inductees leading to discontent in the Karnataka BJP camp. Yediyurappa formed his government on August 26, 2019 with the help of 16 rebels who switched from Congress & JDS.