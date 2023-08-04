Karnataka BJP Delegation Meets Governor, Alleges PFI Role In Udupi Video Case

A delegation of BJP leaders from coastal Karnataka led by former minister and BJP MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary met governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and requested an SIT inquiry into the Udupi filming row.

The BJP delegation said that the governor has replied in an affirmative way. The delegation said that they wanted to draw the governor's attention to the filming incident in the washroom at a Medical College in Udupi.

Speaking to Republic, Mangalore City North MLA Dr Bharath Shetty said, "The Karnataka state government has called it a prank and is not taking it seriously. SIT probe is required. Deputy SP rank official is investigating the matter but they are under government so we believe there will be no impartial probe."

BJP alleges PFI link

Udupi BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna alleged Popular Front of India's (PFI's) involvement in the incident. "The girl who has recorded the video, her parents are related to the PFI. The government is pressurising the whistle-blowers by asking them not to speak on the issue. We are seeing an anti-Hindu stance by the Congress government. They are favouring Jihadis and the governor has replied positively on the issue," he said.

The students, public and various organizations across the state are holding dharna and protest demonstrations demanding SIT probe into the heinous incident. The intensity of anger is increasing day by day.

Mohan Gowda, a member of Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, told Republic, "It is most regrettable that neither the Chief Minister nor the Home Minister has taken any concrete and meaningful action except for a probe by an Officer of the rank of DySP. This has the potential to cause social unrest and create law and order problems. In the light of the negligence by authorities, we demand an SIT probe."

CM Siddaramaiah says no to SIT probe

The state government has maintained that an investigation by an officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police is enough. CM Siddaramaiah speaking to the media said that "SIT probe is not needed as the cops have registered a case against all the three accused. We are not worried about the allegations made by the BJP. DySP has been appointed to conduct the probe and it will be done in an impartial and fair manner."

BJP has alleged that a feeling has developed that the state government is hesitating to conduct an SIT probe only because the victims belong to a single religion.