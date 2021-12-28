Karnataka BJP Gen Secy Dismisses Bommai's Exit Rumours, Avers 'he Is & Will Be Our CM'

Amid speculations of a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Arun Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party's national general secretary in charge of party affairs in Karnataka on Monday came out to back Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Ruling out a change in leadership in the State, Singh said that CM Bommai will continue to hold the post until the next state elections.

Arun Singh, who was speaking to media in Hubballi, where he arrived to attend an executive committee meeting on December 28, backed the incumbent CM. Rubbishing all speculations, he said, “CM Basavaraj Bommai is doing wonderful work. He is our CM & will be our CM.” He further said that the party will go into the next state election under Bommai’s leadership and will come out winning more seats than the previous years.

Meanwhile, other leaders including BJP’s Karnataka unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel also affirmed that there will be no leadership change. Kateel on Saturday said that CM Bommai will continue to hold the post until the next state elections in 2023. Kateel termed these talks of leadership change as ‘conspiracy’. According to him, when senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa became the chief minister, speculations started about his exit but he remained in power for two years.

CM Basavaraj Bommai being replaced?

Speculations began doing the rounds after CM Bommai, while at his hometown Shiggaon in Haveri district, had turned emotional a few days ago and said, "Nothing is permanent not even life." Stating that he has remained the same person throughout, CM Bommai said "positions and power come and go...but I have remained the same Basavaraja Bommai."

Expressing gratitude to the people of his constituency, Basavaraj said that he is not a chief minister but just a common man to them. He said he might hold the position of CM but once he enters the Shiggaon region, he is just 'Basavaraj'. According to him, his name is permanent but not any position of power he possesses. CM Bommai is reportedly suffering from a knee-related problem and may fly abroad for further treatment.

Basavaraj Bommai replaces BS Yediyurappa as Karnataka's CM

After months of speculation about tension in the Karnataka cabinet, and a change in leadership on July 29, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation while addressing an official event, marking the completion of two years of his government. Addressing the media outside Raj Bhavan, the BJP leader stressed that he resigned on his own volition and not as per any instruction from the high command as perceived.

The very next day, the BJP named Basavaraj Bommai as the new Chief Minister of the state, purportedly on the recommendation of the outgoing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Image: PTI