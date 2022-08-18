Karnataka BJP In-charge Arun Singh Meets Yediyurappa; 'party To Expand Under His Guidance'

On Thursday, BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, met former state Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa at his residence. The meeting comes a day after Yediyurappa was inducted into BJP's newly formed parliamentary board. Notably, the Karnataka Assembly polls will be held in the first half of 2023.

While speaking to the media after the meeting Arun Singh said, "Yeddyurappa has always encouraged party workers and is the most experienced person in politics. He is the tallest leader not only in the BJP or in Karnatka but across all the parties. He has been four times elected as chief minister, and three times as Leader of the Opposition, so definitely the party will get benefit under his guidance and we will win the Assembly polls with a full majority."

The BJP leader further said, "The party workers are very happy as Yeddyurappa Ji has become a member of the highest body of the BJP. I congratulate him on his appointment and our party would be able to expand throughout southern parts of the country under him".

Karnataka BJP in-charge, Arun Singh met with BS Yediyurappa, newly inducted into BJP parliamentary board



I congratulate him on his appointment. He is a senior leader & has been CM four times. BJP would be able to expand throughout southern parts of country under him: Arun Singh pic.twitter.com/XrOtU4wrGl — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

Rift In Karnataka BJP?

It is pertinent to mention that the meeting between the senior leaders comes in the backdrop of multiple developments which hint that all is not well in the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government.

Karnataka Minister Viral Tape- The Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy's audio tape has gone viral where he can be heard saying that the BJP-led Karnataka government under CM Basavaraj Bommai is "not functioning but somehow managing in the state".

BJP Minister Openly Backs Siddaramaiah For CM's Post- Transport and Tribal Welfare Minister B Sriramulu openly backed senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for the CM's post. Citing having similar thoughts on the welfare of the community, Sriramulu said, "I am not against Siddaramaiah. If an opportunity arises for him to become the CM, I will support it. If you ask him about me becoming the CM, he will support it too. This is a part of politics".

BJP MLA publicly expresses desire to be next Karnataka CM- Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal publicly expressed his desire to be the next Chief Minister. He asserted that BJP would easily win 150 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly if the party goes to the polls under his leadership. Interestingly, Yatnal had predicted the ouster of BS Yediyurappa long before he stepped down as the CM.

(Image: Republic)