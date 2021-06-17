Karnataka BJP In-charge Takes Note Of Anti-Yediyurappa Camp, Maintains No Change In CM

A day after arriving in Bengaluru amid growing dissent against CM Yediyurappa, BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh stated that he was happy with the functioning of the government in the state and ruled out holding discussions on the change of leadership. Arun Singh's remarks came after he once again urged a BJP MLC and other leaders who levelled allegations against CM Yediyurappa to refrain from speaking to the media. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday evening, BJP's Arun Singh said that he would have called for a meeting of all MLAs if there was any discussion on leadership change and said that he had met party leaders and workers who wished to meet him.

BJP's Karnataka in-charge responds to allegations against CM Yediyurappa

BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh noted that leaders were making statements against the party and said that such videos and statements were being collated. Addressing the allegations levelled against CM Yediyurappa by MLC H Vishwanath, Arun Singh said that he had only recently joined the BJP and was making such remarks as he did not know the party's ideologies. Detailing his meeting with BJP leaders and workers on Thursday, the BJP Karnataka in charge said that he enquired about the work being done in their respective constituencies at the time of COVID and claimed that time had been allotted to whoever sought a meeting with him.

On his arrival at Bengaluru, BJP's Karnataka in-charge had said on Wednesday that the purpose of his visit was to review the preparations for the programmes and campaigns planned for the International Yoga Day, use of one-time plastic. He added that the party's district secretaries would also be participating in a meeting with him. Arun Singh had hailed the efforts of CM Yediyurappa, the Ministers and the MLAs for their work during the COVID pandemic. Launching an attack on the Opposition parties, Arun Singh had claimed that Congress was levelling false allegations against the state government without doing any work on the ground while claiming that the JD(S) had gone into 'quarantine.'

MLA Arvind Bellad makes 'phone tapping' claim against Karnataka govt

Rebel MLA Arvind Bellad made a sensational phone tapping claim and alleged that he was getting calls from a prisoner. Hubballi-Dharwad (West) MLA Arvind Bellad, who had earlier visited Delhi to meet the BJP top brass along with Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara, claimed that he was getting phone calls from Yuvaraj Swamy - an accused currently behind bars on charges of extortion - and informed that he had registered a complaint with the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshvara Kageri.

"There is a conspiracy to get me involved by getting someone to call me, I have submitted a letter to Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshvara Kageri on June 14. My phone is being tapped, they are monitoring where I am going. I have sought protection. I have also sent a letter to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Inspector General," MLA Arvind Bellad told reporters on Thursday.

MLAs air grievances against Yediyurappa govt

As BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh met BJP MLAs in Bengaluru on Thursday, several ministers aired their grievances against the Yediyurappa government. After meeting Arun Singh, BJP MLC H Vishwanath had alleged that there was continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the govt. Calling for Yediyurappa to step down as CM, Vishwanath had alleged that all ministers were unhappy with the CM.

Vishwanath had said, "Public opinion about Govt & party is negative. It's not good. Mr Yediyurappa's age, health; he's not in spirit to run govt as CM. In Irrigation Dept, tender of Rs 20,000 cr is set without clearance or resolution of Irrigation Board. The land was given to Jindal at a throw-away price. When I questioned the CM, he said he had to give money to the Central govt, that's why it was given at that price. Family intervention in administration is becoming worst, I spoke to Arun Singh."