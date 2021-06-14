Karnataka: BJP In-charge To Meet All MLAs Individually To Resolve Leadership Crisis

In a bid to end the political turmoil in Karnataka, BJP in-charge Arun Singh has called all 92 MLAs and 30 ministers to Bengaluru on June 16-17, reported sources on Monday. Sources stated that Singh will meet each MLA for 15-20 minutes and listen to their grievances on governance and leadership change. Later, CM Yediyurappa will be consulted and a core committee meeting will be held at BJP's Malleshwaram office on June 18 at 5 PM, said sources. The 78-year old CM has stated that he will remain CM for 2 more years, after getting Delhi's assurance.

Sources state that some of the miffed leaders are likely to insist on a change of office bearers in the party and seek finalising of members to the newly created Political Affairs Committee. Recently, Yediyurappa said, "Hundred per cent, when our Karnataka in-charge has said there is no change for the remaining two years. Good work is happening under my leadership, my responsibility has increased. I will put more effort and honestly work for the next two years, and try to live up to the trust shown in me by PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah".

Last week, the CM threw a bombshell saying that he was ready to resign from his post if the party High command wishes so. Yediyurappa said that there were several alternatives to him in BJP, saying he did not wish to criticize any of his peers who were rebelling against him. Later, 65 BJP MLAs wrote to BJP High Command demanding action against MLAs who were rebelling against the CM. Two BJP MLAs - Yogeeshwara and Arvind Bellad visited Delhi to complain about the CM's style of functioning, but were turned down by the party High Command. Moreover, Yediyurappa's closest aide from Shivamogga - BJP minister K S Eshwarappa complained to Governor Vajubhai Vala accusing the CM of 'interfering in the affairs of his cabinet', while BJP leader Basanagouda R Patil has repeatedly predicted a change in leadership.

In January, days after reshuffling his cabinet, Yediyurappa reorganized some of the portfolios allocated to the seven newly inducted ministers after four cabinet ministers - JC Madhuswamy, MTB Nagaraja, K Sudhakar and K Gopalaiah complained of the reshuffled portfolios. Apart from JC Madhuswamy, the other three ministers recently jumped ship from Congress and JDS respectively - propping up the Yediyurappa government. After waiting for a year, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inducted seven legislators namely - MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar, CP Yogeshwar, Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, S Angara into his cabinet on January 13. Senior BJP ministers like Anand Singh, CC Patil, Kota Srinivas Poojari, Prabhu Chauhan, A Shivaram Hebbar too had to let go of several key ministries to the new inductees leading to discontent in the Karnataka BJP camp. Yediyurappa formed his government on August 26, 2019 with the help of 16 rebels who switched from Congress & JDS.