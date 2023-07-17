Karnataka: Former CM Bommai Hints At Possible JDS-BJP Alliance

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai on Monday (July 17) hinted at talks regarding the JD(S)-BJP alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“If this alliance which people are expecting is formed, it will be very very crucial in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said Bommai while interacting with the media.

On JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy’s claim that he has not yet received an invitation for the upcoming NDA meeting in the national capital, Bommai stated “the invitation might be extended.”

Still a day left for the NDA meet: Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy when asked regarding the opposition meet to be held in the national capital stated that he had not yet received an invitation. "There's still a day left for the NDA meet; let's see what happens. I haven't received an invitation for this either."

When asked about a possible coalition with the BJP, Kumaraswamy felt it was too soon to make a statement, citing that there are eight to nine months remaining until the elections.

Notably, Bommai on Sunday (July 16) stated that the outcome of discussions between the BJP leadership and JD(S) President HD Deve Gowda would “determine future political developments.”