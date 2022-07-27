Karnataka BJP Leader Murder: 'Could Hand Over Case To NIA If Required' Says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday did not rule out the possibility of transferring the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJPYM) worker Praveen Nettaru to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The case is currently being probed by state police.

"We will go after anti-social elements...Everyone should cooperate with the investigation, " the CM said while adding that his government would not hesitate to hand over the case to NIA if needed.

Praveen Nettaru, a Zilla BJPYM committee member was brutally murdered in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night when he was heading home after closing shop. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The incident has led to tensions at several places in the Dakshina Kannada district with instances of stone pelting and baton charge being reported. The Sangh Parivar has called for a band in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks in protest against gruesome murder.

A case has been registered at Bellare police station and four teams have been formed to probe different angles and to nab the murderers.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased BJP worker was taken in a procession in an ambulance to Nettaru by activists of Sangh organisations. The last rites were performed at his native place Nettaru.

Victim's family demands justice, death penalty for accused

Family members of Praveen, who are in shock over the incident, have demanded that the accused should be nabbed at the earliest and get the highest punishment.

Speaking to Republic TV, the slain BJP leader's father said, "Praveen had three sisters and a wife who were not working as of now. The entire family is in debt. He was the only bread earner for them. The accused should be arrested and get a death sentence."

"I had set up the shop for Praveen at Bellare. He was associated with the Sangh Parivar as well. He was working with the organisation with good intentions. He used to do social work and was a person with a very good heart but never had differences with anybody. Now, everybody has abandoned us," his father added.