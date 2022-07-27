Karnataka BJP Leader Murder: MoS Shobha Karandlaje Writes To Amit Shah, Seeks NIA Probe

In the aftermath of the killing of the BJP Yuva Morcha member, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Shobha Karandlaje wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention in the case on Wednesday. In the letter, Karandlaje highlighted how the role of any extremist group or terrorist organisation in the murder of Praveen Nettaru has not been ruled out and requested Shah for directions for the transfer of the case to the National Investigation Agency.

Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop near the Bellare area was attacked by Kerala-registered bike-borne assailants with a machete when he was returning home after completing his business for the day. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but before the doctors could attend to him, he succumbed to his injuries.

Bringing to the attention of the Home Minister the incident, the Minister of State in the letter said, "The eyewitnesses of this ghastly murder have revealed that the assailants had come on motorbikes bearing Kerala registration number, therefore it is clear that the assailants came from Kerala, which is very cole by. This could be a possible vindictive action by Islamic Radicalistic groups of PFI &SDPI to disturb the communal harmony of the society. Islamic radical groups in this region are fueling such murders carried on by Jihadis. Such dastardly incidents are a well-planned conspiracy funded by extremist groups possibly operating from the neighbouring state of Kerala."

'Not a new incident'

Also, Karandlaje pointed out in front of Shah that this was no incident in isolation. "Such attacks could be seen before and there is every possibility that they may be repeated again by Jehadis. The impunity given to the perpetrators of this crime paves the way for more such attacks on Hindu activists and out Karyakaretas and the general public," she said.



