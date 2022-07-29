Karnataka BJP Leader Murder: Siddaramaiah Pins Blame On 'Sangh Parivar's Internal Crisis'

Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, on Friday, claimed that the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Netturu could be related to the "internal crises of Sangh Parivar". The Congress leader also demanded police investigate all angles.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah claimed, "A close look at the recent developments in Dakshina Kannada seems to be related to the serial killings and internal crises within the Sangh Parivar. Keeping these developments in mind, if the police investigate, the truth will come out."

He asked police to probe the background of public outrage that broke out as BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, minister Sunil Karkala, VHP leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and local legislators arrived for Nettaru's last darshan.

"The deceased Praveen Nettar, who was close to the BJP state president @nalinkateel, was also the driver of Nalin's car for some time. Why are those who were so close to each other so distant? If the police interrogate them too, it will help in finding the culprits," the Congress leader claimed.

He lamented that it has become a common prospect to suspect Muslims if Hindus die and Hindus if Muslim die. "As the police investigation is also going on the same track, the real truth behind the death is being kept under wraps," Siddaramaiah added.

The 73-year-old said that perpetrators should be arrested and jailed regardless of whether they belong to any party, caste, religion or organization. He also asked the BJP government to ban any organisation that is carrying out illegal activities.

'Is Bommai CM only for BJP workers?' Siddaramaiah asks

Slamming Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who met Nettaru's family, the Badami MLA asked him why he did not visit the residence of Masood (18), who was attacked by eight persons in a road rage case in Sullia taluk on July 20. "Is Basavaraj Bommai Chief Minister only for BJP workers?" he asked.

"Whatever amount of compensation the party gives to the dead @BJP4Karnataka activists is related to their organization, but it is their duty @CMofKarnataka to ensure that there is no discrimination while compensating the families of the murder cases under investigation," he added.

Moreover, the Congress leader claimed that CM Bommai has no control over the party or the government. "Helpless Bommai is dancing like a puppet to keep the chair as told by RSS. The survival of his chair, the extinction of the state," he claimed.

Dakshina Kannada witnesses 3 murders in 2 weeks

In the last two weeks, Dakshina Kannada has witnessed three murders. The first one of Masood was on July 20. While BJP worker Praveen Nettar was murdered on Tuesday night, Mohammed Fazil was hacked to death by four unknown assailants on Thursday night.