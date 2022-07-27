Karnataka BJP Leader Murder: Victim's Family Demands Justice, Death Penalty For Accused

Family members of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettar, who was brutally murdered on Tuesday night, expressed shock and grief, while his mother seemed inconsolable. Praveen's father demanded that the accused be arrested at the earliest and get the highest punishment.

Speaking to Republic TV, the slain BJP leader's father said, "Praveen had three sisters and a wife who were not working as of now. The entire family is in debt. He was the only bread earner for them. The accused should be arrested and get a death sentence."

He urged that financial help be provided to the family. Praveen's mother, who was shaken by his son's murder, said that he had no issues with anyone.

"I had set up the shop for Praveen at Bellare. He was associated with the Sangh Parivar as well. He was working with the organisation with good intentions. He used to do social work and was a person with a very good heart but never had differences with anybody. Now, everybody has abandoned us," his father added.

BJP youth leader's murder sparks outrage in Dakshina Kannada

There was anger in Dakshina Kannada, with instances of stone pelting and police baton-charge being reported over the murder of a young BJP leader. The Sangh Parivar has called for a bandh in Kadaba, Sullia and Puttur taluks.

Hundreds of activists belonging to right-wing organisations have gathered at Bellare, raising "we want justice" slogans. Police resorted to baton charge on the unruly mob after instances of stone pelting.

Praveen Nettar was brutally murdered in front of his broiler shop by bike-borne assailants on Tuesday night when he was heading home after closing his shop. "He tried to escape and ran but he fell down after a blow on his head," police said. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.