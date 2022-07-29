Karnataka: BJP Leader Praveen Nettaru's Murder Case To Be Handed Over To NIA

The Karnataka government handed over the investigation of BJP Yuva Morch member Praveen Nettaru's murder in the state’s Dakshina Kannada district to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday. In his early 30s, Nettaru was brutally hacked to death in Bellare by Kerala-registered bike-borne assailants with a machete when he was returning home after completing his business for the day and shutting his poultry shop in the same area.

The development comes a day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his government is ready to hand over the case of Nettaru's murder to the NIA. “We will not hesitate to hand over the case to the NIA. But doing that will require a preliminary probe by the police,” Bommai had said. Notably, police have registered the case and formed four special teams to nab the culprits.

Two people arrested

On Thursday, the police arrested two persons from Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the murder. The accused have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor in Haveri district and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare, said Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane. According to him, Shafiq and Zakhir are the conspirators, but the assailants are still to be apprehended.

Post the arrest, the wife of one of the accused, confirmed that her husband was linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI), and also used to attend the events of its political wing- the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Speaking to the media, Shafiq's wife said, "He was taken away at 4:30 PM yesterday. They (Police) told them that he will be released but it is been more than 24 hours since he is still not released. He used to work for PFI and actively participate in SDPI events."

The arrested accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody. The duo were sent to judicial custody after the police did not seek their custody.