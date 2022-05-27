Karnataka BJP Leader Sparks Fresh Controversy; '36,000 Temples Destroyed To Build Mosques'

Sparking a fresh controversy in regards to the ongoing temple-mosque row across the country, senior BJP functionary and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa has alleged that around 36,000 temples were destroyed in the past by the Mughal rulers upon which mosques were built. In addition to that, he also claimed that Hindus will revive all the temples lawfully.

This came at a time when the temple-mosque controversy has also reached the Karnataka state where a Hindu temple-like structure was discovered below a mosque on the outskirts of Mangalore leading to another debate between the Hindus and the Muslims over the authenticity of the place.

The BJP MLA who was addressing a rally in Karnataka's Mandya district on Friday brought up the Jamia Mosque issue and further questioned why a temple was shifted in Srirangapatna and further a mosque was built over it. Adding more to it, he also said,

"Let them build mosques elsewhere and offer namaz, but we cannot allow them to build masjids over our temples. All the 36000 temples will be reclaimed by Hindus legally."

Further taking a jibe at the Congress party, Eshwarappa also claimed that the Muslims have accepted that there was a Hanuman temple in Srirangapatna, however, it was shifted to another place.

It is pertinent to note that this issue came up earlier this month when claims were made that the Jamia Mosque in Srirangapatna was constructed at a place where a Hanuman temple once existed. Many Hindus also demanded the mosque to be demolished with immediate effect to allow Hindus to perform worshipping activities.

Hindus demand the restoration of temple inside Karnataka's Bahmani fort

In another temple row from the southern state, some pro-Hindu activists had recently demanded the restoration of the Somlingeshwara temple inside the famous Bahmani fort of Karnataka. The demand came in view of their claims that a temple has been found on the northeastern side of the fort and thus, should be restored for devotees.

Located in the Kalaburgi district, while the Bahmani Fort was built by the ruler of the Bahmani Sultanate, Hasan Gangu Shah, the activists claim that the temple was built during the Kalyani Chalukyas of the 12th century, and was later attacked and destroyed by the Bahmani Sultans who constructed the fort over it.



Image: PTI