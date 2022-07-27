Karnataka: BJP Leader's Murder Sparks Outrage; Protesters Demand Action To Nab Killers

Massive protests have erupted in Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada after the killing of Praveen Nettaru, the District Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha, late on July 26. In the visuals surfacing from the protest site, a huge crowd of BJP workers can be seen gathered and raising slogans while demanding justice. The protestors were heard raising slogans, alleging that no action has been taken against the killing of the activist.

The deceased BJP member, who owned a poultry shop near the Bellaray area, is said to have been hacked to death while he was returning home from work. Nettaru was carried to the hospital later where he succumbed to his injuries. Following the brutal killing, as many as six teams have been deployed to carry out the investigation and about 15 people have been taken into custody so far.

The investigating teams are probing the case from every possible angle including his criticism of the Udaipur murder, where a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was allegedly killed for supporting Nupur Sharma. Political and revengeful murder are also the angles the Police will investigate to nab the killers.

BJP Yuva Morcha members raise anti-party slogans

The protestors, on the other hand, have turned critical of the ruling BJP government and are lashing out at the ministers, for only reaching out to the public during elections. Nettaru's killing has also triggered mass resignations from the Yuva Morcha members, who claim that the BJP has failed to provide safety to its own people.

With the matter spinning out of control, the Karnataka Police carried out lathi charge on the protestors to disperse the crowd. According to sources of Republic Media Network, the protestors started pelting stones, following which the Police resorted to lathi charge.

Earlier today, Nettaru's remains were carried to his residence in Sullia of the Dakshin Kannada district which again invited a huge crowd of members of the BJP and other Hindu organisations.

Karnataka CM hints at conspiracy

While speaking to reporters earlier today, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the murder might have been a 'pre-planned conspiracy' due to the government's strict stance against extremism. He also condemned the "barbaric" killing of Nettaru and assured of bringing the perpetrators to justice.

"We will arrest the accused soon and strict action will be taken against them. This is a pre-planned conspiracy. Since our government is taking these extremists head-on, they are doing such acts out of anger.", Bommai had said.

Besides Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also alleged that the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) might have a role in the killing.