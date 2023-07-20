Karnataka BJP Marches To Raj Bhavan Over Suspension Of MLAs, Kumaraswamy Joins Convoy

A day after 10 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were suspended from the Karnataka Assembly session, the saffron party on Thursday reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot against the Congress-led state government over the suspension of its lawmakers. According to sources, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy also accompanied the BJP delegation to meet the Governor against the ruling Siddaramaiah government.

The development came after Karnataka Assembly witnessed ruckus on Wednesday, July 19, with noisy scenes as BJP MLAs demanded discussion on the Congress government deploying IAS officers to receive leaders belonging to the opposition parties for the Opposition that took place in Bengaluru on July 18 and 19.

Harsh & anti-democratic: Bommai slams Congress

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told Republic that in the entire session of three weeks, the recently formed Congress government under Siddaramaiah have been constantly trying to cover up their failures in the Assembly. He further accused the Karnataka government of not allowing the Opposition (BJP) to speak against it.

Speaking to Republic, Bommai said, “They (Karnataka government) didn’t allow us to talk about law and order, farmers and electricity issues of the state. They have failed in delivering their promised guarantees. They suspended our MLAs. This is harsh and anti-democratic.”

Ruckus in Karnataka Assembly

Chaotic scenes were seen in Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday as several BJP MLAs protested against the alleged "misuse" of IAS officers by the state government. The MLAs then tore the copies of the bills and agenda of the day and threw them towards the Speaker UT Khader’s chair after he decided to conduct the proceedings without allowing a lunch break. Following the protest, the Speaker suspended 10 MLAs belonging to the saffron camp.

The suspended MLAs include Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, V Sunil Kumar, R Ashoka, Araga Jnanendra (all former ministers), D Vedavyasa Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Dheeraj Muniraj, A Umanath Kotian, Arvind Bellad and Y Bharath Shetty.