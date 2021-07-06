Karnataka BJP Minister Claims CM Yediyurappa To Be Replaced By Dussehra, Flays Vijayendra

There seems to be no respite for Karnataka CM Yediyurappa as Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar rekindled speculations of leadership change in the state on Tuesday as he launched an attack on the Karnataka BJP's vice president BY Vijayendra. Despite being cautioned earlier against speaking about leadership change in Karnataka, the state's Tourism Minister referred to CM Yediyurappa as an 'elephant' and claimed that his son BY Vijayendra could not carry the CM post with him just because his father was at the top position.

"Change is the universal norm. Elephants like Arjuna, Abhimanyu and Balaram carried the golden howdah. The weight of Karnataka is heavy. Just because the lead elephant carries the howdah, we cannot have its calf do the same," CP Yogeshwar told reporters on Tuesday.

CP Yogeshwar rekindles leadership change debate, slams CM Yediyurappa's son

It is pertinent to point out that CP Yogeshwar, along with MLA Arvind Bellad, had visited Delhi earlier in June to meet the BJP high command to express displeasure over Karnataka CM's son Vijayendra's interference in the matters of the government. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar claimed that the state had many 'elephants' and 'tigers' who could replace Yediyurappa as CM and claimed that the BJP high command would decide on a 'suitable elephant' soon. Noting that he respected the position of CM and not the person who held the chair.

Further, CP Yogeshwar claimed that he was not scared to speak about the leadership change in the state and alleged that there were other leaders who were afraid of action against them if they spoke on the topic. Boasting about his political career, CP Yogeshwar claimed that he was a two-time MP who had secured victory by using the name of BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee and not CM Yediyurappa's, adding that an 'honest, capable, dynasty politics-free' person would be chosen as the next CM who could also provide a non-corrupt and pro-Hindutva government in the state. The Tourism Minister touted himself to be one of the probable choices and claimed that the BJP high command's decision on the next CM could surprise everyone.

CP Yogeshwar claimed that the BJP high command would decide on a 'suitable elephant to carry the howdah' (next CM) by Dasara, parroting rebel BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal who made a similar claim on Tuesday.

Vijayendra terms leadership change in Karnataka as 'closed chapter'

Last week, nearly a week after his visit to Delhi to meet the BJP high command, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra had termed the speculations of leadership change in the state as a 'closed chapter', citing that no one was talking about it anymore. Karnataka BJP leaders including MLC H Vishwanath and others had accused BY Vijayendra of interfering in the affairs of the government and receiving kickbacks in various projects following which the CM's son was reportedly cautioned against doing so.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra said that the state's BJP in-charge Arun Singh had stated that Yediyurappa would complete his term as CM and ruled out possibilities of a leadership change. When asked why some BJP leaders are going to Delhi "every now and then", he said there was no restriction on anyone and giving a political colour to their visit was not good because these leaders go there for their personal works.