Karnataka BJP MLA & MP Fight In Front Of Minister At Inaugration Of A Covid Hospital

A BJP MLA and MP were involved in a scuffle in front of a state minister during the inauguration of a COVID hospital in Davangere, Karnataka on Saturday. A discussion about drinking water facility in the hospital led to a heated argument in front of District in-charge Minister BA Basavaraj and Medical Education Minister Dr. Sudhakar in the Davangere District Hospital. Ministers had to reportedly intervene to separate the leaders involved in the scuffle while other officials were mute spectators as the spat was recorded on camera.