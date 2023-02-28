Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal Stokes Tipu Sultan Vs Shivaji Row

Karnataka will elect a new Assembly in a couple of months and in the last few weeks the political temperature over Tipu Sultan has been rising. Basangouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA from Vijayapura (Bijapur) in the state, compared Muslims to Tipu Sultan, who ruled the region in the 18th century from Mysuru, and asked people not to vote for a Muslim leader in elections.

“All MLAs ask me, in your constituency there are 1 lakh Tipu Sultans (Muslim votes). How a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj won from Bijapur, none of the followers of Tipu Sultan will win, only followers of Shivaji Maharaj will win here. Even by mistake you should not cast your vote for Saabru (Muslims) (sic),” stated the BJP leader.

BJP Karnataka chief’s comments against Tipu Sultan

In the last few days, the debate around the Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan has taken centre stage with remarks being made about him by leaders across the political spectrum. Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel while addressing a public rally in Yelaburga town of Koppal district on February 15 said the people who love Tipu Sultan should not stay in India.

"Take an oath whether you want Tipu's children or the devotees of Lord Rama and Anjaneya in this state. I am asking you this question in the holy town of Anjaneya that those who love Tipu should not stay in this land. Only those who sing Rama Bhajan (devotional songs) should remain here."

"I want to ask the people of Yalaburga - whether you worship Anjaneya or sing praises of Tipu Sultan. Won't you drive away those singing praises of Tipu to the forest?" he had added.

‘Tipu Sultan a national fighter’: DK Shivakumar

In the light of the controversy around the tearing of the posters of Tipu Sultan, the Congress state chief hailed him as a national fighter and said, "These miscreants have torn the posters of a national fighter Tipu Sultan despite the police presence. They told me that legal action will be initiated. I know who has done this and they can be seen in the video. They must take swift action or the situation may take a turn for the worse."