Karnataka BJP MLA Calls DK Shivakumar ‘guru’, Basavaraj Bommai Says...

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Cooperation Minister, ST Somashekar Gowda, publicly referred to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as his political "guru". What added to the complexity of his statement for the saffron party was his expression of dissatisfaction regarding the lack of action taken against individuals who opposed him during the 2023 Assembly election.

"If I’ve grown in the cooperative sector, it’s because of my 'guru' DK Shivakumar who helped me. I wasn’t given a JP Nagar block, DK Shivakumar made me joint secretary of JP Nagar. From there he gave me his support. He also made me the candidate for the Uttarahalli Assembly constituency,” Somashekar, a former Congress leader and currently serving as BJP MLA said on Thursday.

However, despite his warm words, Gowda clarified that he had no intention of returning to the Congress party. "I have not spoken anywhere about going to Congress. I have not discussed any politics other than the development of my constituency with DK Shivakumar (Deputy CM during the recent meeting). I have never told my supporters that I will be going (to Congress). It's the creation of my opponents," he said.

The MLA said that state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and leaders like CT Ravi have spoken to him over the phone. ''I have told them that I don't have any disgruntlement with the state BJP and leadership...I have not been involved in any anti-party activity, despite this, no action is being taken against those who are functioning against me within the party in my constituency. When such is the case, how can I organise the party is my question,'' he said.

The situation further fueled ongoing speculations that several leaders and sitting MLAs from the opposition, including those who had earlier defected from Congress to BJP, might be contemplating a return ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. DK Shivakumar's recent statement that many political workers were expressing interest in joining his party added to these speculations, as the party aims to bolster its voter base for the upcoming polls.

Somashekar's issues will be sorted out: Basavaraj Bommai

Reacting to Gowda's comments, Basavaraj Bommai assured that the internal issues raised by the MLA would be promptly addressed. "See I'm telling you because of some local issues ST Somashekar is a little agitated I agree, but it can be sorted out very quickly and I'm sure. I'll talk to him and see that all the issues are sorted out," he said.

Bommai also dismissed Shivakumar's claims about party members considering rejoining Congress, attributing such rumours to diversion tactics aimed at diverting attention from allegations of corruption against the opposition government. He asserted that the BJP's legislative contingent would remain intact despite the ongoing debates and speculations.

