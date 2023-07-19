A high-voltage drama was witnessed between Congress and the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, as BJP leaders who were protesting against the suspension of their MLAs were dragged out of the Vidhan Soudha. Former Karnataka minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, one of the suspended MLAs was seen being carried out by a group of marshals on their shoulders. After being escorted out by around 10 security officials, the minister was seen smiling just as marshals laid him down. Even the marshals carrying him were seen laughing as they checked on him after putting him down.

The opposition BJP and JD(S) members protested the Congress government's decision to depute IAS officers to "serve" its alliance leaders in the two-day alliance meeting on July 17 and 18. The matter escalated as the MLAs of the saffron party threw papers at the Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani after which 10 of them were suspended. Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, V Sunil Kumar, Ramaiah Ashoka, D. Vedavyas Kamath, Yashpal Anand Suvarna, Dheeraj Muniraj, Umanatha Kotian, Arvind Bellad, Araga Jnanendra and Bharath Shetty Y are the 10 MLAs currently facing the suspension.

Former Karnataka CM detained

As the Karnataka BJP unit staged a massive protest against Congress government after the suspension of the MLAs, former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with the party workers were detained by the police.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Bommai said, "This is a black day as murder of democracy has been witnessed today in Vidhan Soudha where elected representatives' rights have to be upheld. They are suppressing the voice of the opposition. We have raised a pertinent question from day one, highlighting the corruption of this government, and the deteriorating situation of law & order, in relation to farmers.

He further said, "Today we have raised the issue of IAS officers being misused as chaprasis (peon). Principle secretaries are being used as peons it has never been witnessed in the history of Karnataka. When we questioned this, they silenced us by misusing the chair of the Speaker by suspending our 10 MLAs. The marshals were inhuman as they dragged, harassed and tortured the MLAs who were protesting the suspension. We are going to continue our protest. This is a dictatorial government."

BJP leader Prabhu Chauhan added, "Congress' milawatram and corrupt leaders had a two-day meeting In Bengaluru where the Congress government deployed IAS officers to "serve" its alliance leaders. We protested over this issue in the assembly as this is illegal and unconstitutional. And today they have misused their rights and suspended our MLAs."

One of the suspended MLAs, Arvind Bellad said, "We tried to bring the matter to Congress' notice that their party function has to be held by their own functionaries and not from IAS officers. The senior officers were put on duty of criminals, dacoits and people who are out on bail from jail as they were asked to receive the leaders from the airport, open their car doors, and escort them to their hotel rooms. This was complete degradation of the Indian Administrative Service."

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy also joined in with the BJP protest and said that IAS officers were deputed by the Government of Karnataka to host a private political event. "This has been done for the first time by any government in the country. How were they appointed? This issue was raised by the BJP, if they (Congress) had responded to it, the whole issue would have ended."