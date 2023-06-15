Karnataka BJP MLAs File Complaint With Guv Over Surjewala's Presence At Govt Meeting

Why you're reading this: A controversy erupted after the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged the presence of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala at the Karnataka government meeting at a private hotel in Bengaluru. A delegation of BJP MLAs on Wednesday filed a complaint with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, stating that Surjewala held an unauthorised meeting of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.

3 things you need to know:

Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer shared images of a meeting called by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru, which was also attended by Congress leader Surjewala.

After the BJP questioned the presence of Surjewala, Minister Zameer deleted the post.

The meeting which was attended by officials of the Karnataka government and BBMP, was held in a private hotel.

Karnataka BJP MLAs file complaint with Guv

Former Minister R Ashok along with the BJP leaders met Karnataka Governor and filed a complaint over the presence of Surjewala in a government meeting. Speaking to reporters, Ashok said, "He (Surjewala) attended a meeting of the state government. He was debating with corporate officials of the Urban Development Department. How can he participate in such a meeting?... I can show you the rule book as well."

The BJP leader alleged that the Grand Old Party want to turn BBMP into an ATM. "Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji had voiced fears that they would make the civic body into an ATM. The Congress has started the process already. That is why we lodged a complaint with the Governor," he added.

On Congress' remark that it was not an official meeting, the BJP MLA said, "A government officer is a government officer. A police officer is a police officer. Four ministers were there in the meeting. Many officials were there as well. Not one or two." Adding further, he said, "He (Governor) has accepted our letter. He promised to inquire into it and send his guidelines to the government and the chief secretary."

'Who is Surjewala to hold govt meeting?': HD Kumaraswamy

Slamming the Congress party, JD(S) leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy said, "Is the government in the state led by Mr Siddaramaiah or the government of the 10th Janpath road in Delhi? Kannadigas voted for the hand government (Congress poll symbol) or puppet government?"

Attacking Surjewala, he said, "Who gave AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala the responsibility and permission to hold government meetings? There are senior ministers in the meeting. Senior IAS officers are also present. There it became an official meeting. But, there is Surjewala in the centre seat. Ministers have side seats. Is this strange? Hon'ble Chief Minister should answer."

Notably, the saffron party shared the screenshot of the deleted post of Minister Zameer in which the latter said, "Participated in the meeting which was called by DyCM DK Shivakumar at Shangri-la Hotel in Bengaluru and discussed about various issues and betterment of Bengaluru. AICC general secretary and in-charge of Karnataka State Randeep Surjewala was also present."

ಕಂಜಾಜುಲೇಷನ್ಸ್ ಬ್ರದರ್…



For politely obliging your high command & deleting your earlier tweet 👇 of The Secret Meeting presided by Randeep Surjewala!



ಕಂಜಾಜುಲೇಷನ್ಸ್ @BZZameerAhmedK ! https://t.co/MLt7RT20Ar pic.twitter.com/ikpUI0Yxq0 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) June 13, 2023

Taking a jibe at the Minister, BJP said, "Congratulations brother, for politely obliging your high command and deleting your earlier tweet." Notably, in the pictures of the meeting, Surjewala is seen sitting next to DK Shivakumar.

