Karnataka: BJP Pans Congress Over MLA Slapping Youth In Public; 'Cong Has Reached New Low'

After Karnataka's Pavagada Congress MLA Venkataramanappa on Wednesday slapped a youth who approached him demanding basic necessities for his village, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Thursday slammed the Congress party for the incident and said that the party has reached a new low.

Amit Malviya, in charge of BJP's National Information and Technology department, took to his Twitter on Thursday and recalled Congress leaders slapping the party workers in public. "In Karnataka, Venkataramanappa, Congress MLA from Pavagada, slaps a youth who asked for road in his village. After Siddaramaiah and DKS slapping Congress workers in public, this is a new low," he said in his tweet. He further added, "Reminds us of Amethi, where Rahul asked a young man demanding road to join the BJP."

On Wednesday, Pavagada Congress MLA Venkataramanappa slapped a youth who approached him demanding basic necessities for his village. The MLA slapped a youth named Narasimha Murthy from Tumkur, Karnataka. After the youth requested for basic facilities for his village like drinking water, the MLA threatened Murthy to put him behind bars.

Narasimha Murthy from Nagenhalli Village visited the local Tehsildar office requesting basic necessities for his village. Following this, he met local MLA Venkataramanappa and passed on his request. In a video accessed by Republic TV, Murthy could be seen confronting the MLA and requesting him to provide them with basic facilities for their village like drinking water and proper roads.

However, furious with the approach of the youth, the local MLA slapped him outside the Pavagada taluk office. Reacting to Murthy’s demands, the Congress leader slapped him and threatened him with an arrest. The MLA’s security was also seen pushing the youth away from Venkataramanappa. The video of the incident has since gone viral and is garnering major criticism for the MLA from Tumkur.