Karnataka: ‘BJP Planning To Remove Yediyurappa’ Claims Siddaramaiah, Terms Him ‘worst CM’

Amid speculations of leadership change in Karnataka, former Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are planning to remove him from his post. The Karnataka leader of the opposition also said that CM Yediyurappa is doing 'drama' while alleging the Karnataka Government of not fulfilling promises made for the citizens.

In an explosive charge, Siddaramaiah said that BJP high command has taken the decision as Yediyurappa has been 'the worst CM'.

Yediyurappa is doing drama, admn in state collapsed. He made some announcements which haven't reached people...We'd asked for 10 kg rice & Rs 10,000 each as relief for people. But being the worst CM, BJP high command planning to remove him from post: Siddaramaiah, ex-Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/9rIIKfl3LM — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

The INC leader further demanded 'proper governance' in Karnataka.

We don't want to destabilise the government. We can't do anything if their govt collapses due to their internal fight. We are not saying that we want election soon, we want proper governance: Siddaramaiah, former Karnataka CM and Congress leader — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

The massive charges from the opposition leader come a day after he was discharged from the hospital where he was admitted due to a high fever. He has also tested negative for COVID-19 and doctors have clarified that he has fully recovered.

On Tuesday, former CM Siddaramaiah held a meeting with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar and pressured the Government to implement the NRBC 5A NALA project in the Muski assembly constituency of Raichur district. The opposition leader had informed about the meeting on his official Twitter handle.

CM Yediyurappa asks BJP leaders to not indulge in signature campaign

Amid speculations of leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday asked ruling BJP legislators not to indulge in a signature campaign or issue political statements on speculation about his replacement, and instead focus on COVID management in their constituencies and help the needy. State secretary M P Renukacharya had claimed of having a letter signed by more than 65 legislators in his favor to replace the Chief Minister.

However, Yediyurappa on Sunday also said that he will continue in the top post as long as the BJP high command has confidence in him, and he had no confusion about it. Reportedly, the CM has been triggered by the statements that came from some leaders on leadership change, amid efforts by his administration to control COVID-19. Several senior party leaders have also ruled out any claims of leadership change in the party.

(Inputs from ANI)