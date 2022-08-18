Karnataka: BJP Protests Against Siddaramaiah In Kodagu Over His Anti-Savarkar Statement

Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faced a massive backlash in Kodagu district over his statement against VD Savarkar when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth workers protested against him by raising "Go Back Siddaramaiah" slogans. The BJP workers not only waved black flags to Siddaramaiah and his convoy, but they also waved Savarkar's photos in front of his car.

'Youths are enraged': BJP over Siddaramaiah's anti-Savrakar statement

Speaking exclusively to Republic over BJP's protest against Siddaramiaha, the saffron party leader S Prakash said that Siddharamaiah’s statement regarding why Savarakar's image was put in Muslim area has “enraged the people.” Notably, earlier, reacting to the incident wherein the posters of Savarkar were removed from Shivamogga by some miscreants, Siddaramaiah questioned why Savarkar's poster was placed in a Muslim area.

S Prakash slammed the Congress leader for creating division by dividing areas on the basis of religion and said, "These divisive politics, our Yuva Morcha workers are opposing. He is one who is instrumental in attacking Savarkar for the last one month, questioning the patriotism of Savarkar and his fight against the British.," Adding further he said, "Naturally the youths are agitated. They have protested against Siddaramaiah’s anti-Savarkar stand and his attempt to divide the society between the Hindu area and the Muslim area."

Shivamogga clashes

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, a group in Karnataka tried to install VD Savarkar's posters at the Amir Ahmed circle in Shivamogga. Soon after this, the followers of Tipu Sultan allegedly tried to tear the banners of Savarkar to place banners of Tipu Sultan. Following this, clashes broke out in Karnataka, leading to a tense situation in the state.

As the situation turned adverse, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd amid violent clashes. The authorities also deployed additional forces in the area concerned. Subsequently, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the entire district on August 15. Notably, during the ruckus, a youth - Prem Singh - was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of the city.