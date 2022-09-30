Karnataka BJP Puts Up Posters Ahead Of Congress Yatra; Questions Rahul On National Herald

The poster war has not yet been over in Karnataka and it has only intensified ahead of Congress’ entry into the state as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now attacked Congress over its Bharat Jodo Yatra via posters by calling it "Bharat Todo Yatra".

Taking a dig at Congress, the saffron party's youth wing has pasted several posters of "Bharat Todo Yatra" in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar with pictures of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. In these posters, the BJP has attacked Gandhis over the National Herald case and has sought Rahul Gandhi to respond to his alleged involvement in the RS 5000 crore National Herald corruption scam.

Notably, Chamarajanagar and other places where these posters have been put across come under the route of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. Also, earlier, several flex banners installed to welcome Rahul Gandhi ahead of the yatra were found torn in the state.

Rahul Gandhi's posters for Bharat Jodo vandalised in Karnataka

Congress had installed over 40 banners welcoming Wayanad MP which were found vandalised in the Gundlupet area of Karnataka. The grand old party has now alleged that the menace was carried out by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that Congress’ Yatra is already having an effect on the latter.

Apart from Rahul's posters, posters of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were also vandalised. “Shri @RahulGandhi entering Karnataka on 30th Of October 2022... already BJP has the effect of #BharatJodoYatra...This is what Shri Rahul Gandhi was talking about 'Hatred'... that @BJP4Karnataka is spreading.. (sic)”, the Karnataka Congress Sevadal tweeted.

Notably, earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi started the final phase of his 3,570 km Yatra in Kerala. His foot march resumed from Marthoma College Junction and took a break at CKHS Manimooly at Vazhikadavu after covering around 8.6 km. The first phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala began on September 10 and Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to enter Karnataka through the state’s Chamarajanagar district on September 30.

It is pertinent to mention that recently Karnatka Congress attacked the Bommai government by starting teh "PayCM" campaign against the alleged corruption charged on the state government. Upon scanning the 'PayCM' QR code, one was directed to www.40percentsarkara.com- a website launched by the Congress party on September 13 as a part of its '40% government, BJP means corruption' campaign.