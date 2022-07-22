Karnataka: BJP Slams Congress MLA Over 'made Money In Name Of Gandhis' Remark

After Karnataka Congress leader and MLA KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday claimed that in the names of the party's stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, the party men have accumulated enough fortune to last for three to four generations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Grand Old Party and said that MLA described the "Loot India" program of Congress.

Taking to his Twitter, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister, Sudhakar K said, "Senior Karnataka Cong leader and former Speaker Ramesh Kumar says every congressman has made enough wealth that lasts for 3-4 generations in the name of Nehru-Gandhi family and we should repay our debt by defending Sonia Gandhi against ED summons." Sudhakar K slammed the Congress party and said that Ramesh Kumar described the Congress' "loot India" programme.

"Congratulations to the brilliant leader (MLA KR Ramesh Kumar) who described the Congress party's 60 years Loot India program very beautifully!... with what face do you ask for votes from the people, INC leaders?", Karnataka Minister Sudhakar tweeted.

'Party leaders accumulated wealth in name of Nehru-Gandhi family': Congress MLA

In an effort to condemn the Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) summons of Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case, former Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Kumar on Thursday asserted that the party's leaders have collected enough riches in the names of Nehru-Gandhi to last for three to four generations.

Addressing the gathering of party workers in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Congress leader said, "We have earned, which is sufficient for three to four generations, in the name of Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. If we don’t get ready for this sacrifice today, our food will rot and have worms in future... Let us shun pettiness and cribbing. Let us set aside all our small issues, we need to strengthen the Congress and Sonia Gandhi. She should feel morally content that the entire Congress stood behind her (Sonia Gandhi) for issuing a summons to her," PTI reported.

Congress stages nationwide protests

The Grand Old Party on Thursday staged nationwide protests in several cities across the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Guwahati and Hyderabad. Notably, many Congress workers were seen carrying protest cards and raising slogans against the ruling BJP. However, some protests turned violent like in Bengaluru when the protestors allegedly set a car ablaze.

In some places, the protestors tried breaking the barricades installed by the police for the law and order situation like in Delhi and Guwahati. Water cannons have also been used against the violent protestors of Delhi Congress who were seen attempting to break the barricades while staging protests against ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.