Karnataka: BJP Slams Congress Over 'saffronising Education' Remark; 'no Better Work To Do'

Congress has been constantly accusing the BJP-ruled Karanataka Government of 'saffronising' the education in the state over issues like the Hijab row, toning down glorification of Tipu Sultan in history books, and usage of the title 'Veer' before Savarkar's name. It is important to note that the school textbook review committee set up by the Karnataka government has recommended toning down the "glorified content" on Tipu Sultan. The school textbook review committee headed by Rohith Chakra has also submitted a report on the matter to the Government.

On the other hand, on the first day of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination (KSEEB) board examination, several students wearing Hijab were not allowed to enter the premises of exam centres. They were only allowed if they removed it before entering the halls. As per reports, a student at Shantiniketan Testing Center refused to remove her Hijab was sent back home and was not allowed to take the exam.

However, the BJP has hit back at the grand old party, stating that students will be allowed to peacefully attend their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams. Slamming the Congress, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "Congress doesn't have any better work to do. More than 8 lakh 70 thousand students are taking SSLC exams in the state today. There are 45 thousand test centres. We have security arrangements for all centres. We have taken precautions to prevent any unpleasant incident. The Hijab issue is a court order. Violation of court order will be prosecuted. Let the students write the exam in peace, freely."

BJP Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat said, "The government has given permission to the private institutions if they can have a Hijab and go. The SSC students are removing their Hijab and appearing for the exam. Everything is peaceful. In my personal opinion, removing the syllabus from the school books is okay. Those who want to read history can go to the library to read."

Congress accuses BJP of saffronising education in K'taka

Slamming the BJP-led state government over an alleged attempt to manipulate history, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said, "The problem with the BJP is that the current syllabus of CBSE and ICSE, especially the history syllabus, doesn’t suit their narrative. They have never been a part of any historical struggles, independence struggles."

He added, "They’re trying to fit their idea into the history books. Rewriting history books is only happening to give space to their items, who have never been part of anything. I asked the BJP, that how Savarkar got the title ‘Veer?’ They’re still not able to answer. Everyone knows who gave the title of Netaji, Bapu."

On the other hand, Congress MLA Ajay Singh asserted, "I really don’t understand, that why the government is getting under things like that. Whatever communal harmony is there, we shouldn’t go there. First, the Hijab issue was there, which is not required. Now they are talking about this. They have lost their grounds at the village level. Because of the laws which are anti-farmer. They want to do polarisation politics. That’s why they are targeting minorities, which shouldn’t be done. If they want to come back to power, they should win the confidence of the people. They should do, pro-people, pro-development and not divide and rule."

Image: ANI