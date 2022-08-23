Karnataka: BJP Slams Siddaramaiah For Allegedly Visiting Temple After Eating Non-veg

Congress leader and former Karnakata Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has again come under attack from the state wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who claimed that he offended religious sentiments by reportedly visiting a temple on a recent visit to Kodagu district after eating non-vegetarian food.

Notably, an uproar has been caused by Siddaramaiah visiting the Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet after allegedly consuming non-vegetarian meals. Though attempting to minimise the issue and claim his right to choice of food, the former CM questioned whether God has prescribed any food while visiting temples. He did not, however, elaborate on food consumed before visiting a temple in Kodagu.

BJP criticises Siddaramaiah for allegedly visiting temple after eating non-veg

BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday slammed Siddaramaiah and said that the Congress leader's defence of his act of eating meat and visiting the temple, shows his "indifference" towards Hindu beliefs. "People will answer those who do not understand the feelings of Hindus about the temple. Why the drama of going to temples and monasteries when elections are near?" Nalin Kateel tweeted.

Whereas on other hand, senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal recommended adhering to local temple customs when visiting shrines in order to respect the religious adherents' sentiments. "Siddaramaiah or anyone should not hurt the feelings of the faithful. If you (Siddaramaiah) have guts, eat pork and visit a mosque," Basanagouda Yatnal challenged.

B Y Vijayendra, the vice president of the state BJP, attacked Siddaramaiah by saying that while people may have the right to choose what they eat, there is a culture and custom in Karnataka where people respect and adhere to specific religious practices. He said, "Those in big positions should not behave or make statements that hurt the sentiments of people."

'BJP always makes allegation': Siddaramaiah

Reacting to the allegation, Siddaramaiah on Sunday asked whether God had prescribed a specific food for devotees before visiting temples. "BJP always makes allegations, who are they to ask my right of eating? I'm a non-vegetarian and I do eat non-veg. If you're a non-vegetarian you eat non-veg, if you're veg you eat veg. Your habit is yours and my habit is mine," the Congress leader told reporters.

"I had lunch at a guest house... Has God prescribed any specific food?... It seems one can consume meat during the night and visit temples the next morning, but should not visit a temple on the same evening," Siddaramaiah said.

Defending the former Karnataka CM, R Dhruvanarayana, the working president of the state Congress, claimed that instead of focusing on resolving the concerns of the populace, the ruling party is attempting to distract from its shortcomings by raising unimportant topics. He claimed that because the saffron party feared Siddaramaiah's popularity, the BJP leaders were attempting to discredit him through false propaganda.

(With inputs from PTI)