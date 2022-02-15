Karnataka BJP Tears Into Cong Over Pro-Hijab Petitioners' U-turn; Terms It 'conspiracy'

In a response to Republic newsbreak, the question of ‘How Hijab matter is related to UP Polls’ further continued with Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Karnataka saying this subject was always ‘about the polarization of votes in favour of Congress.’

Stating that the party is not surprised with the petitioner’s U-turn as this was never about students and Hijab. On Monday, five of the six pro-Hijab petitioners sought to adjourn the Karnataka High Court hearing in the case until February 28 citing elections as the reason.

Karnataka BJP tears into Congress over Hijab controversy:

It is not surprising that the petitioner in the #HijabRow has taken a U turn & seeking postponement of hearing the case till completion of elections in 5 States.



This was never about these students or their Hijab. It was always about polarization of Votes in favour of CONgress. pic.twitter.com/76cmJ4hRP6 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 15, 2022

Before the Twitter handle of the Karnataka BJP wrote on this, party leaders including Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and I-T chief Amit Malviya had also raised similar questions:

‘Manufactured conspiracy,’ writes Tejasvi Surya on Karnataka Hijab row

Clearly indicating this is manufactured conspiracy, students pressing for urgent interim order in #Hijab matter till yesterday are today seeking adjournment until end of UP polls.



What does polls have to do with enforcement of what they describe as inviolable fundamental rights? pic.twitter.com/MHavvLJZsp — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) February 14, 2022

On the other hand, Malviya asserted, “This is a clear conspiracy. The girls earlier wanted a quick hearing, now they want a stay on the hearing till elections. What have elections got to do with the right to wear hijab? The whole controversy is a conspiracy to polarise elections".

BJP vs Congress on Hijab row

This started on Monday, February 14, after five of the six pro-Hijab petitioners sought to adjourn the Karnataka High Court hearing in the case until February 28 reasoning elections in the five states.

The students claimed, "Elections in 5 states are going on and facts of this case are being used by the political parties out of context for their political gain to polarize and pit community against each other which is not a healthy sign in a pluralistic, democratic and secular nation like us."

The petitioners have claimed that wearing Hijab is an essential practice of Islam and that the state cannot tell citizens to not exercise Article 25 rights. They have also sought interim relief considering that they had been wearing hijabs for the last 2 years.

Initially, it was Congress youth leader BV Srinivas who had knocked the Supreme Court doors seeking to recognise the right to Muslim girls and women to wear a hijab out of their own choice as a fundamental right.