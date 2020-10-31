Karnataka BJP VP Confident Of Winning In Upcoming By-polls: 'Party Will Shock Cong, JDS'

Ahead of the by-elections on November 3 in Karnataka, the State's BJP vice president Vijayendra Yeddyurappa on Saturday asserted that Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will lose both the constituencies -- Sira and Raja Rajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar).

Exuding confidence, Vijayendra who is in-charge of the Sira by-poll said that JDS vote bank was broken by BJP candidate and JDS will be slump to third place.

After Sira MLA Sathyanarayana's passing away, JDS has fielded the late MLA's wife and is expressing confidence of winning the seat, whereas Congress has fielded former minister TB Jayachandra in the Sira and Kusum in the RR Nagar.

DK Shivakumar, who is heading Congress' campaign in both the constituencies, said that his party will emerge victorious as Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's gimmicks will not work this time.

On the last day of campaigning on Saturday, CM Yediyurappa himself campaigned on behalf of the party's candidate in the Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency.

By-elections in the country

By-polls are being held for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, and 56 Assembly constituencies of which 28 seats are in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Jharkhand, Manipur, Karnataka, Nagaland, Odisha and one each in Haryana, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Although the by-polls are scheduled for November 3, Manipur will go to polls for the two seats on November 7. The by-elections have been scheduled simultaneously with the Bihar assembly elections which is being conducted in three phases one of which was conducted October 28, while the other two phases will be held on November 3 and November 7, with result declaration on November 10 along with by-poll results.

