Karnataka: BJP Wins Belagavi, Huballi-Dharwad Urban Civic Polls, No Majority In Kalaburagi

In a boost for the BJP in Karnataka, the saffron party swept the local urban polls on Monday, winning Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and finishing a close second in Kalaburagi. In total, BJP managed to win 97 out of the total 195 seats in the three large corporation polls, while Congress got 70, JD(S) got 5, AIMIM got 4 and 19 seats were won by independents. This is the first electoral victory for BJP after CM Basavaraj Bommai took over as CM from BS Yediyurappa.

BJP wins 2 of 3 urban civic polls

As per the final tally, BJP won 35 of 58 seats in Belagavi, while Congress was reduced to mere 10 seats. The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), a pro-Marathi outfit backed by Shiv Sena and other Maharashtra-based parties failed to win majorities for the first in the hotly contested Belagavi. BJP has won Belagavi for the first time amid a high-octane regional battle between CM Uddhav Thackeray and Karnataka leaders over Belagavi's inclusion into Maharashtra.

“Within one month of our government, this election was the first sign of approval and support. And in the coming days this will pave the way," said Bommai in a video address. Meanwhile, BJP National general secretary Arun Singh lauded all the candidates and volunteers who helped BJP win the polls.

In Hubballi-Dharwad, the BJP won 39 out of the total 82 seats, while the Congress won 33 seats and JD(S) was reduced to a mere one seat. In a surprising feat, AIMIM won three seats while six went to Independents. Meanwhile in Kalaburagi, while Congress managed to maintain its lead winning 27 of 55 seats, BJP finished a close second winning 23 seats. With JD(S) winning 4 seats and one independent, the district was left with no clear majority, allowing the possibility of a post-poll alliance between BJP and JD(S). A total of 1,105 candidates contested the elections in the three civic body polls held on September 3.

Basavaraj Bommai takes over

Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka in August in the presence of outgoing CM BS Yediyurappa, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and other top BJP leaders. Bommai - a strong Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in the Haveri district and has been declared as the BJP's CM face for 2023 polls. Yediyurappa had been facing massive opposition from miffed BJP leaders since cabinet expansion in January after rebel JD(S) and Congress MLAs were inducted into it, leading to his resignation after completing two years of his tenure.