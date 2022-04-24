Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa Doesn't Want His Name Given To Shivamogga Airport; Writes To CM

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has requested CM Basavaraj Bommai to reconsider the latter's decision of naming the Shivamogga Airport after him, asking to consider any other national icon. In a letter he wrote to CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, Yediyurappa asked to reconsider the latter's decision of anointing the airport after his name and suggested "to consider someone who has worked for the development of the nation, state & has a historic name."

Karnataka | Former CM & senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa writes to CM Basavaraja Bommai to reconsider his decision of naming under-construction Shivamogga airport after him; suggesting to consider someone who has worked for development of the nation, state & has a historic name. — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

Earlier on April 20, CM Bommai announced that the Airport will be christened under former CM Yediyurappa's name, underlining the latter's immense contribution towards establishing the greenfield airport at Shivamogga.

Announcing the decision, CM Bommai stated that Yediyurappa had begun working on the plans for the Shivamogga airport way back in 2006-07, "He had drawn up the plans way back in 2006-07 and the real work was started in 2020. Yediyurappa has brought many infrastructure projects to Shivamogga including the airport. It would become one of Karnataka's proud airports."

Bommai also informed a necessary proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) for prior approval to name the airport after the former CM. The state cabinet has already approved the proposal. Basavaraj Bommai also acknowledged the contribution of Yediyurappa towards bringing many infrastructure projects to his home city, Shivamogga.

Airport to boost the development of Shivamogga

The Airport will be helpful in the development of Shivamogga, said CM Bommai, "The airport would give a big boost for education, health services and industrialisation of Shivamogga. The airport would have the longest runway of 3,299 metres after the Bengaluru airport. It would be an airport or international standards where airbus could land."

Opposition parties object to design of Shivamogga Airport

The design of the Shivamogga Airport met with controversy when some state BJP leaders shared the alleged Lotus-shaped blueprint of the Airport and expressed the feeling of being proud of the design. This invited the wrath of the Congress and other opposition parties as the 3D sketch mirrored 'Lotus', the party symbol of the BJP.

However, Shivamogga Member of Parliament BY Raghavendra later clarified, "The design is based on petals of the flower. Not based on the lotus. It is just a flower shape and has been approved by the Airport Authority of India."

IMAGE : ANI / PTI