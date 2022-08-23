Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa Flags Off Savarkar Rath Yatra In Mysore; 'Our Nation's Pride'

Amid tensions prevailing in several districts of Karnataka over the installation of Veer Savarkar’s posters, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday flagged off ‘Savarkar Rath Yatra’ in Mysore. Reportedly, the Rath Yatra is being organised by the Veer Savarkar Pratishtana. The Yatra commenced at 11 am from the Kote Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple located close to the northern gate of Mysore Palace with the slogan 'Bolo Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram’.

Speaking to media, senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said, “Savarkar was our nation’s pride. He was a hero loved across parties. Even Indira Gandhi hailed Savarkar.” “It is an honour to flag off this Savarkar Rath Yatra from Mysuru. India is on its way to becoming Vishwa Guru but some incidents have been creating tensions in parts of the country. The controversy over the installation of Veer Savarkar’s posters is saddening," Yediyurappa added.

The motive behind the Rath Yatra is to ensure that people know about Savarkar’s contribution to the freedom struggle. Reportedly, rath yatras would be flagged off from different places including Mandya district, Chamnach Nagar as well as Hubli. However, the final day of the Rath Yatra will be concluded in Mysuru.

According to sources, an LED display will be included in the Rath Yatra for showcasing Savarkar’s early life. Important information will play on loudspeakers and books on the freedom fighter’s life will be made available to people during the Savarkar Ratha Yatra.

'Another attempt to polarise the electorate': Congress

Downplaying the significance of the event, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Sankara Guha earlier dubbed the Yatra as another attempt by the BJP to polarise the electorate.

Congress spokesperson Sankara Guha said, "We are not against Savarkar. Let them hold it. I would rather ask them to hold a yatra on development. But unfortunately, they have nothing more to say. There is zero development. The state has gone back by 10-15 years. There is misappropriation. This is a 40% government. I am not saying this. The contractor association said this. They can try their best to communally cause tensions and polarise. Certainly, the people of the state are more intelligent. I am sure they won't fall for their agenda."

Veer Savarkar row

A group of right-wing activists waved black flags and hurled eggs on August 18 at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's car for opposing the installation of Savarkar's poster in a "Muslim locality". Days later, Congress workers desecrated photos of Veer Savarkar while protesting against the attack on Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah and Congress have been targeted by the BJP over the tearing down of the freedom fighter’s picture in Shivamogga, a day before India’s Independence Day. The incident led to clashes between two groups and Section 144 had to be imposed in the district. Siddaramaiah had said the deliberate installation of Savarakar’s picture in a “Muslim locality” had led to anger which further caused communal tensions including the stabbing of one person.